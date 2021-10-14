Watch
Inside South Florida

Duo creates Latinx Travel Club to help young entrepreneurs

Posted at 12:36 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 12:36:18-04

Entrepreneurs Michael Watson and Pablo Segarra are giving young underrepresented Latinx business owners a helping hand.

Watson, the CEO of VentYour and co-founder of the Latinx Travel Club, decided there needed to be a platform for Latinx entrepreneurs to network and showcase their abilities. From that, Watson and Segarra founded the Latinx Travel Club to help highlight and celebrate the power and diversity of Latinx people. The duo saw Latinx people traveling to more places, more often, and in larger numbers, than other groups. So they created a way to boost representation.

They are also spearheading the Latinx Travel Summit to further push the culture forward. From October 15 to 17 attendees will be able to connect and network.

You can go to latinxtravelsummit.com and latinxtravelclub.com to learn more about all the opportunities available.

