DVA Productions on Networking, Black Influencers, and Building Community in Miami

At Inside South Florida, we love highlighting creatives and entrepreneurs making a difference, and this time, we’re putting the spotlight on DVA Productions—a media company that’s helping businesses and creators streamline their content creation. DVA, co-founded by Matt Merrit (@theblkmatt) and MC Henry (@kingvhenry), specializes in batch recording, a technique that allows clients to produce a large amount of content in a short period, making it easier to stay consistent without the stress of daily production.

With an impressive portfolio that includes work with Revolt, Baller Alert, the NAACP Awards, and the Essence Festival, the team at DVA has built strong industry connections while covering major events across the country. But beyond big projects, they’ve also developed a deep understanding of networking and cultural diversity—recognizing that people from different cities, whether from Baltimore, Atlanta, or Chicago, bring their own unique communication styles.

DVA is also deeply involved in the Black influencer community in Miami, supporting and collaborating with local creatives and organizations. One group they’ve worked closely with is Erace the Hate (eracethehate.org), an organization that fosters influencer incubators, workshops, and community outreach programs. Their mission is to uplift creators and businesses, ensuring that Black entrepreneurs have access to essential resources.

Another key figure in Miami’s networking scene is Amari “AB” Bryant (@amari.ab.bryant), a host and networking coach who helps people maximize their connections at events. He’s known for strategically introducing attendees to one another, ensuring that everyone gets meaningful face time with potential collaborators or mentors. Whether at bars, corporate events, or even on a yacht, Amari is dedicated to making networking easier and more effective.

DVA also recognizes the impact of Saint (@thatsaintlife), a celebrity boxing coach who trains high-profile clients, kids, and law enforcement officers in self-defense. He’s made a significant mark by teaching women’s self-defense courses in partnership with female officers, equipping them with skills to protect themselves in dangerous situations.

When asked why it’s so important to uplift Black influencers and entrepreneurs, DVA emphasized the importance of paying homage to those who helped them along the way. They credit much of their success to the mentorship and opportunities they’ve received from others, saying, “We weren't really looking for any money. We just wanted to be able to help them with whatever problems they had, and from that they allowed uto go ahead and make mistakes and learn along the way to help them build their platforms and businesses.”

In the spirit of Black History Month, they encourage platforms like Inside South Florida to continue sharing the wealth, amplifying Black voices, and giving flowers where they’re due.

To learn more about DVA Productions, visit dvaproductions.com or follow them on Instagram (@dva.productions).