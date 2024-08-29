Early Diagnosis and New Hope for Alzheimer’s Disease

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Eisai Inc. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

September is World Alzheimer’s Month, a time to shine a spotlight on the millions of Americans living with this challenging condition. Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia, is also one of the leading causes of death for people aged 65 and older in the United States. However, there is a growing sense of hope for those in the early stages of this disease, thanks to advancements in medical treatment. To discuss these developments, Dr. David Wiseman and Jonel Dershem, a patient living with early-stage Alzheimer’s, joined Inside South Florida.

Dr. David Wiseman explained the nature of early Alzheimer’s disease, emphasizing its distinction from normal aging. “Early Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disease that is caused by proteins that build up in the brain and stick to nerve cells that are responsible for remembering things and keeping information,” Dr. Wiseman noted. “It was actually once thought to be normal, but now we know that it's a separate disease, separate from normal aging which can include ‘tip of the tongue’ symptoms.”

Early detection of Alzheimer’s is crucial because, as Dr. Wiseman emphasized, "Time is brain." The earlier the diagnosis, the more effective the available treatments can be in slowing the disease's progression.

Jonel Dershem, a retired OBGYN doctor, shared her personal experience with an early Alzheimer’s diagnosis. She began noticing symptoms such as difficulty with dexterity, completing tasks on time, and staying organized. Given her family history of Alzheimer’s, she sought a consultation with Dr. Wiseman, who conducted tests confirming her diagnosis. “I was devastated,” Jonel recalled, “but Dr. Wiseman gave me hope by discussing a drug called Leqembi, the first FDA-approved treatment to slow the progression of the disease. I’ve been on the medication since June 2023.”

Dr. Wiseman explained the groundbreaking nature of Leqembi. “For the first time, we can alter the course of Alzheimer’s disease if we catch it early enough. Leqembi works by targeting and removing the proteins that cause brain dysfunction. By lowering these proteins, we can slow down the progression of cognitive and functional decline, giving patients more time in the milder stages of the disease.”

While Leqembi represents a significant advancement, Dr. Wiseman also pointed out that it is not without risks. “Some side effects include brain swelling, which is usually temporary, and infusion-related reactions. It’s important to discuss these with your doctor.”

Jonel spoke about her experience on Leqembi, saying, “I feel like I’ve maintained pretty much the same functional level as when I started the treatment a year ago. I’m hopeful that it will continue to slow the progression so I can see my kids graduate from college, get married, and perhaps meet some of my future grandchildren.”

She encouraged others affected by Alzheimer’s to explore treatment options. “I would recommend looking into treatment to see if you’re a candidate and to have hope. There is a lot of research ongoing in this field.”

For those interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s and potential treatments like Leqembi, Dr. Wiseman suggests consulting with healthcare providers, including primary care doctors, neurologists, geriatric doctors, and psychiatrists who specialize in memory and cognitive disorders. Additionally, the website leqembi.com provides comprehensive information about the treatment and its benefits.