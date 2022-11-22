Early holiday gift ideas

Now is the time to finalize your gift list. Event and Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, joined Inside South Florida to share early holiday gift and entertainment ideas.

“Chewy has everything you need this holiday season for our pets, including festive toys, treats, stocking stuffers, goodie bags and matching PJs for the perfect holiday photos,” says O’Donnell. Find these products at Chewy.com

Put a twist on your traditional celebratory champagne toast with Casa Azul Tequila Soda.

“Casa Azul Tequila Soda is a new premium canned tequila soda made with real tequila from Mexico. It has 100 calories, less than one gram of carbs, and five percent alcohol,” says O’Donnell. “It comes in four delicious flavors, including Lime Margarita, Peach Mango, Strawberry Margarita and Watermelon." Find these items at CasaAzulSpirits.com and local retailers

Present the gift of perfume for that special someone that enjoys a tantalizing fragrance.

“Carolina Herrera's five-piece Good Girl Gift Set has notes of jasmine, coco, tonka, almond and coffee,” says O’Donnell. “It's alluring, mysterious, bold and vibrant. It includes eau de parfume, a lipstick shear, a hearts cap, accessory bangle and a jasmine charm.” Find this product at Macy’s and Macys.com

The holidays are a busy and stressful time of the year. Secret’s Aluminum Free deodorant may help you stay cool, fresh and dry.

“It offers 48-hour odor protection and helps eliminate odor,” says O’Donnell. “The motion and moisture activated deodorant works hard when we need it most. It's also dermatologist tested and free of aluminum, parabens, talc and dye.” Find this item at mass retailers

This season, make your party a memorable one with the Masingo Soprano X1.

“It is a premium portable karaoke machine with wheels for adults and kids,” says O’Donnell. “It's a trendy but professional karaoke system that becomes a rolling speaker with a five-channel equalizer, and it has an eight-hour rechargeable battery.” Find this product at Masingo.com or Amazon

For more information, visit Jamieo.co

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Jamie O’ + Co.