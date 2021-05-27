Early Learning Coalition of Broward County partners with PNC Bank

The Early Learning Coalition of Broward has a new partnership to further help children and their families. The two groups are working together to bring the Three T's Initiative to families across South Florida.

The Three T's stand for tune in, talk more and take turns. These can be used during simple, everyday interactions by parents so their child gets the most of the time spent together.

PNC Bank's main philanthropic initiative is early childhood education, says Kimberly Reckley, Client and Community Relations Director for PNC. For years they've been helping to make sure children are prepared for school when the time comes.

Allison Metsch, senior director of education and quality at the ELC, says families got to learn about the initiative and practice the skills in virtual sessions with the group. The ELC has also partnered with all the preschools in Broward and has shared this resource with them so it can be practiced in the classroom as well.

The ELC will soon be opening its doors again, so you can learn about this new program in person or online at the3ts.org