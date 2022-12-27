Earn Extra Income In 2023 With Airbnb

If you find yourself in a home with unused rooms, you can turn that empty space into cash, and meet new people along the way. Airbnb super hosts, Sophia Jiang and Tyler Martin, joined Inside South Florida to share their experience welcoming travelers into their home as a side hustle.

“We love hosting our family and friends,” says Jiang. “We said ‘if we Airbnb out part

of the home, we could actually supplement our mortgage payments.’ We decided to take the leap of faith.”

Having that extra cash flowing in can allow you to save more or splurge a bit.

“The additional income has really allowed us to reduce our mortgage payments on a monthly basis,” says Martin. “This means that we can save more for big life events like our wedding earlier this year, maybe get a little bit better food and help pay off our debts faster.”

There’s no need to stress over turning your home into a staycation location. Airbnb makes it easy to connect with veteran hosts.

“Airbnb has actually launched ‘Airbnb Setup,’ so it allows new hosts to receive one-on-one guidance from super hosts like us,” says Jiang. “That means that you’re guided through this entire hosting process by phone, video, or even chat.”

For more information, visit AirBnB.com/Host

This Inside South Florida Segment is paid for by Airbnb