Easy and Delicious Valentine's Day Burrata Prosciutto Toast

Posted at 8:22 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 08:22:21-05

Aymara Lucero, known as The Concerned Cook, recently unveiled her recipe for a simple yet exquisite Valentine's Day delight on Inside South Florida. Designed to elevate both intimate dinners and friendly gatherings, this Italian-inspired Burrata Prosciutto Toast offers a harmonious blend of flavors and textures, all without the fuss of assembling a traditional charcuterie board.

To craft this delectable toast, Aymara begins by expertly slicing fresh tomatoes, infusing each bite with a burst of refreshing flavor. She underscores the importance of using large, flavorful tomatoes commonly found in caprese salads to enhance the dish's overall appeal. Layering slices of savory prosciutto atop the tomatoes follows, adding a tantalizing depth to the ensemble. Aymara then generously blankets the prosciutto with creamy burrata cheese, emphasizing its luscious stracciatella interior as the true star of the show. For an added touch of elegance and texture, she suggests garnishing with either walnuts or pistachios before finishing with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Aymara stresses that this recipe is not only mouthwateringly delicious but also incredibly simple to execute, making it accessible to cooks of all skill levels. It's the perfect choice for those seeking to impress their loved ones with minimal effort in the kitchen.

Whether you're planning a romantic evening for two or a casual gathering with friends, The Concerned Cook's Burrata Prosciutto Toast promises to elevate any occasion with its effortless elegance.

For more information, connect with Aymara on Instagram @concernedcook.

