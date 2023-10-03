Watch Now
Easy Fall Brunch Drink Ideas

Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 03, 2023
Entertainment Expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share some delicious brunch drink ideas that pair perfectly with the flavors of the fall season.

“So first up, we can't have a brunch without some pumpkin spice coffee,” says Zahn. “So, I have some Eight O’clock Coffee right here which is a delicious line of coffees. And so, this has been around for over 100 years. They've been making delicious coffees made with 100% Arabica beans. It's all about craftsmanship with Eight O’clock Coffee. They have a master roaster that oversees the packing, the roasting, everything that goes into these delicious coffees. They have some ground coffee, whole beans, they have K cups.”

For more information, follow Paul Zahn.

