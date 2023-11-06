Easy Mexican-inspired Entrees to Bring to the Thanksgiving Table

Sherri French, a Lifestyle and Parenting Expert, recently appeared on Inside South Florida to introduce Herdez's newly launched refrigerated entrees, the perfect choice for your upcoming Thanksgiving gatherings.

“In Mexican style, each product is made with fresh and traditional ingredients, no artificial flavors or added preservatives, so, you know, switch up that holiday menu with these heat and serve refrigerated meat entrees that empower us at-home cooks to recreate our favorite restaurant dishes,” says French. “And you can see I've got a couple of with me today. Whether it's tacos, whether it's fajitas, nachos, and more. But what I love the most, two things, less than 10 minutes to get this together and it's so easy to make I can just heat it up in the microwave or you can do it on your stovetop too.”

For more information, visit Salsas.com/herdez/products/refrigerated-entrees

To keep up with Sherri French, follow @momhint

This inside South Florida segments is paid for by Mom Hint.