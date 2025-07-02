Easy Summer Home Upgrades with Expert Tips from George Oliphant

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Duracell, Bird Buddy. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is the season for sunshine and home improvement projects. Whether it's sprucing up interiors or preparing for storm season, Inside South Florida welcomed George Oliphant, host of the nation's most popular home makeover show, to share his top tips for simple seasonal upgrades.

LG WashTower

One of his favorite finds is the LG WashTower, a space-saving, all-in-one washer and dryer system. “The LG WashTower combines a full-size washer and dryer into one sleek, integrated unit, saving up to half the floor space of a traditional side-by-side setup,” he explained. Featuring built-in intelligence, a center control panel, and TurboWash 360, the WashTower cleans large loads in under 30 minutes. It also includes an Allergiene cycle that removes up to 95% of allergens, which is perfect for Florida households during pollen-heavy months. For more information, visit LG.com .

Duracell Bateries

With storm season underway, Oliphant emphasized the importance of keeping emergency kits stocked with reliable power sources. Duracell's CopperTop AA and AAA batteries and their lithium coin batteries are essential, especially during outages. He recommends checking out Duracell.com for their Storm Ready Kit Checklist and stocking up at local retailers.

Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder

For families looking to liven up their outdoor space, Oliphant spotlighted the Bird Buddy Smart Bird Feeder Pro, a solar-powered, AI-powered feeder that streams live 2K footage and identifies bird species via an app. “It's educational, interactive, and effortless, and it's a great time for the whole family,” he said. The feeder is currently up to 40% off for the Fourth of July at mybirdbuddy.com .