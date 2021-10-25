Watch
Inside South Florida

Easy ways to improve the safety of your bathroom

Posted at 3:43 PM, Oct 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-25 15:43:53-04

No matter the age, everyone can benefit from bathroom safety measures like non-slip grips and floor mats. WSFL-TV Trusted Advisor, Pill Box Pharmacies, has everything you need to make sure your bathroom is accident-proof.

In America, bathrooms are the number one place where injuries occur. Dawn Garcia is a durable medical equipment specialist at Pill Box Pharmacy, she can help your find all kinds of tools to improve the safety of your bathroom. There are different kinds of grab-bars with different sizes and finishes to math the rest of the hardware in your bathroom. The store also offers transfer benches for those who have issues getting in and out of the shower or tub. Bath chairs are also available and can be adjusted for each patient to make sure it fits their proper height.

All these tools can be used by anyone who needs extra help, even young children with injuries like broken bones. Pill Box sells waterproof cast covers to make showering easier, and it will be sure to be fit the person perfectly.

You can learn more at https://www.pillbox123.com/ and find the location nearest to you.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

