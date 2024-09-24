Eat Your Fill With These Vegetarian Recipes From This Chef’s New Cookbook

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by MoreThanMeatlessMonday.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

When it comes to a vegetarian diet, meat-eaters may snub their nose at the notion of enjoying a nutritious and delicious meal without an animal protein showcased as the star of the dish. Jessica Mack, Celebrity Chef and Food Blogger, joined Inside South Florida to share a few tasty vegetarian dishes that can leave even the staunchest of carnivores with watering mouths from her new book, “More Than Meatless Monday.”

“I know how busy we all are in the morning, and I wanted to show everybody that it's easy to prepare delicious and healthy recipes using oatmeal,” says Mack. “They're filling and easy to prepare when we're all busy in the morning.”

When combined with other ingredients, like fruits, yogurt and even eggs, oatmeal can be a quick and easy breakfast perfect for the daily morning rush and, best of all, each recipe won’t leave you hungry for more.

“Some of the recipes that you see in front of me right now are baked oatmeal using oatmeal, bananas, eggs, frozen berries, everything that you probably already have in your kitchen. I also have these delicious oatmeal blender muffins. We're just using oatmeal, Greek yogurt, bananas and baking powder. You probably have that all in your pantry and it took me minutes to create,” says Mack. “One of the all time favorites is overnight oats. This is apple cinnamon, because we're entering the fall season. You have oats, Greek yogurt, almond milk and apples.”

All of these delicious and easy recipes, and much more, will be available in Mack’s upcoming new book, “More Than Meatless Mondays.”

“We're going to be showcasing vegetarian recipes not just for vegetarians, but for everybody,” says Mack. “It's a ton of recipes that are so delicious that you won't miss the meat.”

For more information, visit MoreThanMeatlessMonday.com.