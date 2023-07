Okey Dokey’s Director of Operations, Nick Gavakis, joined Inside South Florida to share why the three-floor food hall has something for everyone.

“We have multiple kitchens in the venue. We have six all together, but we're more than that,” says Gavakis. “We offer service at the table. We have four full bars. We also have a workspace and Wi-Fi. You can come late night and hit the club in about November.”

