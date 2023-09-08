Eboni K. Williams talks why host a court show now

Attorney, Author and Television Host, Eboni K. Williams, joined Inside South Florida to share why she has decided to add television judge to her lengthy repertoire.

“A court show, at this point in my career, makes so much sense. I've had the great fortune to be in a lot of different spaces from news to podcasting to talk radio,” says Williams. “I'm thrilled to do it. I think it's going to allow me to pull on all of my tentacles as a journalist, attorney and big old personality. I really can't wait to dive in.”

“Equal Justice” premieres September 11th at 1PM on WSFL-TV.

For more information, visit @EboniKWilliams