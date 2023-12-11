Ebony Magazine Celebrates Black Excellence at Miami Art Basel

This weekend, the esteemed cultural publication Ebony Magazine is celebrating Black excellence at Art Basel with 'EBONY FWD,' presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. The two-day multimedia event features an immersive, curated showcase of Black storytelling, complete with live performances and special guests. Chick n’Jones Owner, Chef Amaris Jones, joined Inside South Florida to discuss her role as the designated culinary ambassador, promising a vibrant celebration of culinary flavors.

“It's iconic because, you know, Ebony Magazine, we grew up with Ebony Magazine,” says Jones. “I mean, that was the only, the only magazine in my household. So, to be asked to be a culinary ambassador for this weekend, for Art Basel partner with Ebony, is just a beautiful, beautiful, beautiful thing.”

Chef Jones is no stranger to curating exceptional culinary experiences. With a celebrated career that includes serving as the chef at large at Red Rooster Overtown and establishing her own establishment, Chick n’Jones, specializing in modern fast-casual fried chicken, Chef Jones expresses gratitude for the continuous upward trajectory of her career.

“I'm grateful for it, it’s been beautiful,” says Jones. “Opening restaurants is always a challenge. But I've never given up you know, I just pushed forward. You know, my first restaurant was highly celebrated. And I feel that restaurant really launched my career as a chef. So, it feels beautiful. You know, I love creating.”

For more information, visit Ebony.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by EBONY.