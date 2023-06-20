Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Edelman Financial Engines’ tips to build generational wealth for minorities

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 18:30:18-04

Award-winning Financial Journalist, Jean Chatzky, and Wealth Planner at Edelman Financial Engines, Rose Niang, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help marginalized groups in society to create generational wealth.

“If you are looking for a good financial professional, I would recommend that you find somebody you're comfortable with, trust, and is going to take the time to ask questions to get to know you better,” says Niang.

For more information, visit EdelmanFinancialEngines.com

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Edelman Financial Engines.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com