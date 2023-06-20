Edelman Financial Engines’ tips to build generational wealth for minorities

Award-winning Financial Journalist, Jean Chatzky, and Wealth Planner at Edelman Financial Engines, Rose Niang, joined Inside South Florida to share tips to help marginalized groups in society to create generational wealth.

“If you are looking for a good financial professional, I would recommend that you find somebody you're comfortable with, trust, and is going to take the time to ask questions to get to know you better,” says Niang.

This Inside South Florida segment is paid for by Edelman Financial Engines.