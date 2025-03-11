Educ8 with Radmila: Bringing Miami’s Culture, Sports, and Art to ISF

It’s always a special day at Inside South Florida when we welcome friend of the show Radmila Lolly into the studio. But this time, it’s for something even bigger—an exciting new series, Educ8 with Radmila, that’s set to educate, inspire, and connect audiences right here in Magic City.

Radmila is no stranger to sharing knowledge. Growing up, she always wished for a way to learn from others, and now, she’s making that wish a reality for viewers. She believes in the power of giving back, and Educ8 with Radmila is all about sharing knowledge, experiences, and insights with the South Florida community.

“It's all about giving back,” Radmila said. “I'm just so honored that God gave me the chance to do so, and I'm happy that I can share it with others.”

Miami is more than just a city—it’s a cultural hub full of life, art, and opportunity. With its diverse community and rich history, there’s always something to explore. “I love the Magic City and it loves me back. We have a great relationship,” Radmila said.

The name of the series isn’t just a clever play on words—it has a deeper meaning. The number eight represents infinity, a never-ending cycle of learning, growing, and sharing. Radmila’s personal connection to the number eight, from her family to her philosophy on life, reminds us that knowledge is limitless.

Get ready for an inside look at Miami’s vibrant culture, featuring:



When asked what she’s most excited for, Radmila answered: “I’m excited to learn and also be there if someone can learn from me.” And that’s exactly what Educ8 with Radmila is all about—creating a space where knowledge is shared, curiosity is embraced, and Miami’s stories are brought to life.

Catch Educ8 with Radmila right here on Inside South Florida, and stay updated on all things Radmila by following her on Instagram, @radmilalolly, and visiting her website, radmilalolly.com.