Educ8 with Radmila Lolly: A Passionate Ode to Opera on Inside South Florida

In this latest installment of Educ8 with Radmila Lolly, Inside South Florida explored the vibrant world of opera through the voice and vision of the multi-talented opera singer, writer, and performer herself—Radmila Lolly.

With elegance and excitement, Radmila shared what makes opera such a timeless and powerful art form. “Opera is about love,” she said. “It’s storytelling through singing, dance, and acting.”

Radmila emphasized that opera is a universal emotional experience—one where music’s vibrations, like love and heartbreak, resonate deeply with every listener.

As a regular collaborator with Florida Grand Opera, Radmila highlighted what makes the Miami-based company stand out. Unlike the traditional image of opera as stuffy or exclusive, Florida Grand Opera offers a welcoming atmosphere with a young, vibrant audience and event-style flair—complete with pre-show receptions and glamorous afterparties.

Coming up next at the Florida Grand Opera is Carmen, one of the most beloved and fiery operas of all time. Radmila teased the production without giving too much away, simply saying: “It’s in French. It’s edgy. And it’s about a strong woman—I love that.”

Beyond her work with the opera, Radmila Lolly is constantly creating—whether it’s writing new music, performing, or mentoring through her educational series. Fans can keep up with her on her website at radmilalolly.com or her Instagram, @radmilalolly.