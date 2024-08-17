Educational and Fun Toys for the New School Year

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Tonies, Funrise, Schylling Inc., and Thames & Kosmos. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Toy industry expert Elizabeth Werner joined Inside South Florida to share some fantastic educational toys and gadgets that will keep kids engaged, learning, and having fun throughout the school year.

Toniebox Screen-Free Audio System

Toniebox is a screen-free audio system designed for young children. By placing a Toniebox character on top of the box, it instantly starts playing stories or songs related to that character. The Clever Tonies collection takes kids on adventures featuring animals, dinosaurs, marine life, and more. A standout in the collection is the Animal World Record Breakers, which introduces kids to the world's fastest, slowest, and coolest animals. With over 200 Toniebox characters available, there's something for every child to enjoy.

LeapFrog Get Ready for Phonics Spin and Learn

LeapFrog has always been known for helping children through their reading journey, and the Get Ready for Phonics Spin and Learn toy is no exception. This interactive toy uses lights and phrases to boost vocabulary and early reading skills, making learning to read a fun and exciting experience.

Furlings by Funrise

These are the latest craze that kids will be talking about on the school bus. Furlings are magical creatures like a Yeti, a dragon, and a jackalope, with animated eyes and over 80 different expressions. They're fluffy, squishy, and perfect for snuggling, with features like giggles, growls, sneezes, and even roars. They also come with a tail that wraps around the arm for extra fun.

NeeDoh Sensory Toys

NeeDoh sensory toys are perfect for both kids and parents looking to destress and relax. These toys are squishy, stretchy, and come in a variety of sizes, shapes, and textures. The Dream Drop is a standout, with a sparkly inner squishy feeling that fits perfectly in the palm of your hand. Starting at just $1.25, they are fun and affordable sensory toys for ages three and up.

Gecko Run by Thames & Kosmos

Thames & Kosmos bring us the Gecko Run, an innovative vertical marble run that sticks to any flat surface using nano adhesive pads. These pads are not glue-based, so they don’t leave any sticky residue behind. This open-ended toy helps children develop engineering skills, problem-solving abilities, and patience while seeing physics in action. It’s an educational and fun way to enhance STEM skills.

For more details on these amazing educational toys, visit wernerinfo.com.