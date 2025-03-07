Edwina Petionet Crowned Miss Miami Gardens 2025, Advocates for Senior Communities

With grace, intelligence, and a heart for service, Edwina Petionet has been crowned Miss Miami Gardens 2025. A biology science student at Miami Dade College, she now carries the title with pride, bringing awareness to a cause close to her heart. As she joins Inside South Florida with her radiant crown, Edwina shares what this achievement means to her.

Holding the Miss Miami Gardens title is more than just wearing a crown—it’s a partnership, according to Edwina. “The crown needed me, and I needed the crown,” she says with excitement. She sees the opportunity not just as a personal milestone but as a platform to serve and inspire her community.

Edwina’s initiative, Compassion in Action, focuses on supporting senior citizens in nursing homes. Inspired by her two grandmothers, she witnessed firsthand the importance of intergenerational bonds and the loneliness that many elderly individuals experience. “Growing up with them, I could see, when I would go to school, how lonely they would be. They really appreciate that generational bond where they had so much to teach me and I had so much to learn. It sparked up interest about nursing homes and how many elderly are probably lonely. I realized that's someway that I can give back to the community,” she explains. After researching statistics on senior loneliness and depression, she knew she wanted to take action. Through her initiative, she aims to bridge the gap between young and old generations, creating meaningful connections that benefit both.

Winning Miss Miami Gardens is just the beginning for Edwina. This summer, she will advance to the Miss Florida Scholarship Competition, where she hopes to bring another crown home. “I’m just as nervous as I was for the local crown, but I’m mostly grateful for the opportunity,” she says. With dedication, training, and the support of her family, she’s preparing for the journey ahead.

For young girls who dream of entering the world of pageantry, Edwina offers a heartfelt message: “Whatever you put out on the stage, everyone will receive it. And don't live with regrets. When you're older, you're always going to wish that you maybe did something before. And I say, just do it now.”

To stay updated on Edwina’s road to Miss Florida, follow her on Instagram at @MissMiamiGardensFL or visit MissMiamiGardens.org.