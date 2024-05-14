Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Elena Maria Garcia Brings 16 Characters to Life in New Production at Adrienne Arsht Center

Posted at 1:17 PM, May 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-14 13:17:09-04

The Adrienne Arsht Center continues to bring exceptional productions to the stage, including the highly anticipated one-woman show “Cuban Chicken Soup: When There's No More Café”. This play is a follow-up to the hugely successful “¡Fuacata! A Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe”, performed nearly 10 years ago. Actress and co-writer Elena Maria Garcia shares the story behind the play and what audiences can expect from this unique performance.

"This play is a celebration of women," Garcia explained. "It's an hour and a half, and it's just me playing 16 characters, give or take." This show is a continuation of her earlier work, “¡Fuacata! A Latina's Guide to Surviving the Universe”, which premiered in 2017. Co-written and directed by Stuart Meltzer, artistic director of Zoetic Stage the new play explores the life of the character Elena 10 years after the events of “¡Fuacata!”

Garcia describes the inspiration behind the story as a response to audience demand. "People kept asking, 'When are we going to see a second part?'… So, [Stuart and I] agreed, ‘Let's see where it might take us.’ And that's what we have right now."

When asked what audiences can expect, Garcia promises an engaging and dynamic experience. "They can expect a hell of a rollercoaster ride. It's a really fun show, but it's got its poignant moments that help you step back and think about important issues," she said, careful not to reveal any spoilers.

One of Garcia's favorite characters in the play is Rosa. "She's towards the very end of the play, and you really do not expect an older Latina woman to be doing what she is doing. It brings me so much joy to make people laugh," Garcia shared.

For those interested in catching “Cuban Chicken Soup: When There's No More Café”, tickets and more information are available at arshtcenter.org. The show runs until May 19.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com