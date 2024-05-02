Elevate Mother's Day with Elena Duque's Gift Ideas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Elena Duque Beauty. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, esthetician and beauty expert, Elena Duque, shared her top picks for treating mothers to an unforgettable Mother's Day celebration. Duque highlighted the importance of pampering moms and ensuring they feel appreciated on their special day.

Stitch Fix emerged as Duque's go-to recommendation for boosting moms' confidence and refreshing their wardrobes. With its personalized styling options and curated boxes of fashion goodies, Stitch Fix offers convenience and style tailored to each mom's preferences. Duque emphasized the human touch behind Stitch Fix's service, ensuring moms receive curated selections that suit their unique tastes. For more information, visit stitchfix.com.

For moms seeking a luxurious retreat, Duque suggested Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in South Beach, renowned for its exquisite amenities and breathtaking views. The hotel's Mother's Day brunch and dinner events promise a memorable dining experience, complete with complimentary champagne and personalized family portraits. Additionally, Surfcomber's Family Feud event at the High Tide Beach Bar & Grill offers a fun-filled afternoon for the whole family to enjoy. Book your reservation at surfcomber.com.

Turning to skincare, Duque unveiled Purdori, a luxury skincare line perfect for pampering moms. With products suitable for all skin types and featuring naturally sourced ingredients like ice plant extract, rosewater, and aloe vera, Purdori promises to rejuvenate and nourish mom's skin. From cleansers to moisturizers, Purdori offers a comprehensive skincare routine tailored to meet mom's needs. For more information, visit purdori.com.

To explore these fantastic gift options and more, Duque directs readers to her blog, ElenaDuqueBeauty.com. There, visitors can discover additional tips and recommendations to make this Mother's Day truly special.