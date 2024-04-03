Elevate Your Brunch Game with Celebrity Chef Palek Patel's Tasty Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Starbucks and Sunsweet. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Brunch enthusiasts, rejoice! National Brunch Month is here, and who better to guide us through this delicious celebration than two-time Food Network winner and celebrity chef Palek Patel? In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Chef Palek shared some mouthwatering tips to take your brunch experience to the next level.

First things first, Chef Palek emphasizes the importance of a freshly brewed cup of coffee to kick off your brunch gathering. She recommends trying out Starbucks’ limited edition at-home Spring Day Blend coffees, featuring enticing flavors like Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Toasted Coconut Mocha, available in both K-cup and ground options. These delightful brews are sure to please any coffee lover and add a delightful touch to your brunch spread.

But brunch isn't just about coffee; it's also about indulging in savory and sweet treats. Chef Palek suggests incorporating Sunsweet Probiotic+ Prunes into your charcuterie board for a burst of sweetness that complements salty cheeses and spicy depths. Additionally, she recommends elevating your brunch beverages with a prune mocktail using Sunsweet Amazing Prune Juice, paired with a delectable prune cinnamon swirl bread. These creative additions are bound to impress your guests and elevate your brunch experience.

For those with a sweet tooth, Chef Palek has you covered with a delightful dessert featuring a Southern favorite – peaches. Her semolina peach cake, featured in her cookbook, offers a perfect blend of sweetness and warmth, whether served at room temperature or with a side of ice cream. Even better, you can use frozen peaches to enjoy this delectable treat year-round.

As brunch enthusiasts eagerly seek more recipe inspiration and brunch month celebration ideas, Chef Palek directs them to TipsOnTV.com, where they can find additional tips, recipes, and inspiration to make the most of National Brunch Month.