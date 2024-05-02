Elevate Your Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Expert Tips from Lifestyle Guru Jon Salas

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Hello Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As Cinco de Mayo approaches, it's time to gear up for a festive celebration filled with flavor and flair. In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, lifestyle expert Jon Salas shared his top recommendations for an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo fiesta.

First up on the list is the quintessential Cinco de Mayo staple: tequila. Salas introduced Tequila Bribon Blanco, a collaboration between Palm Bay International and Cross Island Provisions. Crafted from fully matured agave, hand-harvested and cooked to perfection, Tequila Bribon Blanco embodies the essence of Mexican heritage and independence. With its crystal-clear appearance and complex yet approachable flavor profile, Tequila Bribon Blanco is ideal for sipping or crafting classic margaritas, priced at $26.99 and available at Jensen's Liquors.

Next, Salas showcased Gracias a Dios Espadin Mezcal, an ultra-premium mezcal that pays homage to family values and Mexican culture. Produced with eco-friendly practices, including water conservation and solar energy, Gracias a Dios Espadin Mezcal boasts a clear color and subtle aromas of lemon tree leaf, herbs, and caramel. With refreshing herbal notes and a lingering finish, this mezcal is perfect as an aperitif or paired with spicy dishes. Priced at $41, it's available at Total Wine & More.

No Cinco de Mayo celebration is complete without guacamole, and Salas recommended Traditional Guacamole from Herdez crafted with clean and simple ingredients including Hass avocados, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and Serrano peppers. This authentic Mexican recipe captures the bold, flavorful spirit of Mexican culture and traditions, available at major retailers including Walmart, Albertsons, Ralphs, and Publix.

For more tips and advice to elevate your Cinco de Mayo festivities, visit Jon Salas’s website at hellojonsalas.com. With his expert recommendations, you'll be well-prepared to host an unforgettable Cinco de Mayo celebration filled with delicious food, refreshing drinks, and vibrant ambiance. Cheers to a festive and flavorful Cinco de Mayo!