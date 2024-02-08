Watch Now
Elevate Your Game Day: Party Planning and Aldi Essentials

Posted at 6:10 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 18:10:17-05

Celebrity Chef and Social Media Influencer, Kasim Hardaway, recently teamed up with Inside South Florida to bring game day party planning to the next level, sharing mouthwatering recipes and shopping essentials from Aldi.

For avid fans, game day parties are almost as significant as the game itself. Chef Hardaway, in partnership with Aldi, provided insider tips on crafting a memorable game day celebration.

The cornerstone of any successful party lies in the menu, and Chef Hardaway knows that comfort foods are a must-have. Among his recommendations are the classic pigs in a blanket, featuring cocktail sausages from Parkview, perfectly complemented by Clancy’s Cheese Dip.

For a quick and satisfying option, Chef Hardaway suggests the irresistible cheesy stuffed meatball sliders, prepared in a matter of minutes. "Start with L'oven Fresh Hawaiian sweet rolls. Carve out a hole and fill it with Bremer Italian meatballs and marinara sauce. Top it off with Happy Farms Italian Blend Cheese," he shared.

To sweeten the deal, Aldi is currently offering fantastic deals for customers, including substantial price reductions on a curated lineup of best-selling items, available until February 13th.

For further details and to make your game day celebration a hit, visit Aldi.us.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by ALDI.

