Elevate Your Holiday Entertaining with Franciscan Estate Wines

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Franciscan Estate. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holiday season is here, and there’s no better way to take your celebrations to the next level than with the right wines. Wine enthusiast Justine Santaniello joined Inside South Florida to share tips for hosting the perfect holiday gathering and choosing varietals that pair seamlessly with your festive menu.

Justine recommends having a variety of wines on hand to cater to different dishes and tastes. Her top pick? California-based Franciscan Estate Wines. Known for their bold and smooth flavors, these wines reflect traditional Napa Valley winemaking, letting the fruit shine in every bottle.

For a rich main course like filet mignon, Justine suggests the 2022 Franciscan Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. This full-bodied wine boasts notes of dark cherry and toasted caramel, with a balance that isn’t overwhelmed by oak or tannins.

If your holiday menu includes seafood or a sweet and savory dish like pineapple chicken, the 2022 Franciscan Estate Chardonnay is the perfect choice. With juicy, bright flavors and hints of lemon zest, peach, and honey, it pairs beautifully with light, flavorful dishes.

For those who love Sauvignon Blanc, the 2023 Franciscan Estate Sauvignon Blanc delivers crisp, refreshing bursts of grapefruit, lime zest, and green apple, making it a great pairing for mushroom risotto or shrimp over fresh greens.

Franciscan Estate Wines are widely available at local grocery and wine stores nationwide. To learn more or find a store near you, visitfranciscan.com. Happy Holidays, and cheers to making your gatherings unforgettable!