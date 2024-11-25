Elevate Your Holiday Hosting with Theo Rutherford’s Expert Tips

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Drink expert Theo Rutherford joined Inside South Florida to share his expert advice for creating an unforgettable holiday experience, complete with bold flavors, versatile wines, and show-stopping cocktails. Here's how to impress your guests this season with minimal stress and maximum flavor.

Theo advises not to overthink your holiday menu. Stick with your traditional dishes, but elevate them with bold flavors or unique textures. Add jalapeños to your cranberry sauce or mix feta into your stuffing for a delightful surprise that will leave your guests raving.

Nothing signals the start of a festive evening like a bottle of bubbly. Theo recommends keeping Josh Prosecco chilled and ready to serve. Crisp, bright, and effervescent, this Prosecco pairs perfectly with trendy hors d'oeuvres like pasta chips or an upside-down tart. It’s an instant crowd-pleaser.

For the main event, Theo suggests a versatile wine like The Calling Pinot Noir. Its lush, velvety texture and fruity notes complement bold holiday flavors like cranberry sauce, while its acidity cuts through rich dishes. It’s the perfect wine to keep everyone at the table happy.

Food and wine pairing is common, but Theo’s secret is pairing spirits with food. He highlights Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila, which pairs beautifully with dishes like a taheen-glazed ham. For dessert, impress your guests with an Espresso Martini made using Cantera Negra Reposado and Cantera Negra Café, a surefire hit that will have everyone asking for more.

Want to wow your guests? Theo suggests adding flair with smoked cocktails. Using tools like a top hat smoker, you can create an interactive bar experience where guests craft their own drinks. Theo demonstrated this with Bib & Tucker Double Char Bourbon, crafting a smoky riff on an Old Fashioned called the Steam Engine. Not only do smoked cocktails taste amazing, but they’re also highly Instagrammable!

To explore Theo’s recipes and learn more about the featured wines and spirits, visit deutschfamily.com. With Theo’s expert tips, your holiday celebrations are sure to be unforgettable. Cheers to hosting in style!