Elevate Your Miami Open Experience with Refreshing Mocktails

The Miami Open is just around the corner, and whether you're attending the event or watching from home, it's essential to have the perfect beverages on hand. Entertainment expert, Paul Zahn, joined Inside South Florida to share some delightful mocktail recipes inspired by the Miami Open. With these refreshing drinks, you'll feel like you're courtside, soaking up the sun and excitement of the tournament.

Celsius Energy Drinks:

Before we dive into the mocktails, Paul introduces us to Celsius, a better-for-you energy drink packed with seven essential vitamins. With no sugar and gluten-free, Celsius offers a healthy way to boost your energy levels. Plus, with a variety of delicious flavors to choose from, there's something for everyone's taste preferences.

Celsius Racket Refresher Mocktail:

To kick off the mocktail creations, Paul presents the Celsius Racket Refresher, perfect for quenching your thirst during the Miami Open matches. In a glass with ice, he combines orange juice with a splash of grenadine for color. Then, he adds sparkling orange Celsius to complete the refreshing mocktail. With a garnish of orange, this drink is as visually appealing as it is delicious, reminiscent of a Miami sunset.

Match Point Mojito Mocktail:

Next up is the Match Point Mojito, a Miami-inspired twist on the classic mojito. Using sparkling lemon-lime Celsius as the base, Paul adds fresh mint leaves and lime juice for a burst of flavor. This mocktail is perfect for sipping while enjoying the thrilling tennis action at the Miami Open. Plus, attendees can visit the Celsius lounge at the event for photo ops and samples of their delightful beverages.

With these refreshing mocktails, you can elevate your Miami Open experience whether you're in the stands or watching from home. Stay energized and hydrated with Celsius energy drinks, and indulge in the delicious Racket Refresher and Match Point Mojito mocktails inspired by the excitement of the tournament. Cheers to a fantastic Miami Open filled with thrilling matches and refreshing beverages!

