Elevate Your Nutrition: Realistic Tips and Recipes for Nutrition Month

With Nutrition Month upon us, there's no better time to prioritize your health and wellness journey. Resisted dietitian nutritionist, Mia Syn, joined Inside South Florida to share some realistic tips and mouthwatering recipes to help you set yourself up for healthy eating success.

Start Your Day with Fruit-Packed Goodness

Kickstart your mornings with a serving of fruit, and what better way to do it than with Florida orange juice? Renowned as the original wellness drink, 100% Orange juice is a nutrient-dense beverage packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, folate, and beneficial plant compounds. Plus, fortified options provide an additional boost of vitamin D. With fewer calories and no added sugar, it's an excellent substitution for sugary beverages. Get inspired with delicious recipes and cocktail/mocktail ideas by visiting FloridaJuice.com and following Florida Orange Juice on social media, @FloridaOrangeJuice.

Prioritize Plant-Based Meals and Snacks

Studies show that incorporating more plant-based foods into your diet while limiting animal products can support weight management and reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Pistachios make for a perfect plant-based snack, offering complete protein, healthy fats, and fiber. Jazz up your pistachios with various seasonings for flavorful options like chili-roasted, honey-roasted, or barbecue-roasted. For a satisfying lunch, indulge in plant-powered hummus from Lantana Foods, available at Publix in a variety of nutritious flavors perfect for dipping veggies or spreading on sandwiches.

Opt for Plant-Based Burgers for Dinner

Revamp your burger nights with a plant-based twist using Abbott's Whole Burgers. Made with 100% real whole food ingredients, including organic oats, superfood seeds, and antioxidant-rich herbs and spices, these savory burger patties are a nutrient powerhouse. With 22 grams of clean plant protein per serving, they're a delicious and guilt-free dinner option. Find Abbott's plant-rich proteins at select retailers, exclusively at Whole Foods.

With these realistic tips and delectable recipes, you can embark on a journey to better nutrition and overall wellness this Nutrition Month. For more inspiration and nutrition guidance, follow @NutritionByMia on Instagram and visit NutritionByMia.com for additional resources and insights.

