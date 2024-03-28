Elevate Your Pet Parenting Game with These Must-Have Gadgets and Accessories

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jon Salas. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Trend forecaster and lifestyle expert, Jon Salas, joined Inside South Florida to share an array of innovative gadgets and accessories designed to enhance the lives of both pets and their owners. From interactive toys to stylish crates, these products aim to make pet parenting easier and more enjoyable.

Wickedbone: Smart Interactive Toy for Dogs

Salas introduced the Wickedbone, a smart and interactive toy for dogs that can be controlled via a smartphone app. With nine interaction modes, pet parents can keep their furry friends engaged and entertained. Priced at $54.99, this toy is available online at cheerble.com and promises endless fun for pets and pet parents alike.

PETLIBRO Granary Camera and Feeder

Next up is the PETLIBRO Granary Camera Monitoring Feeder, a cutting-edge feeding solution for pets. This feeder allows pet parents to set portions and meal times through a smartphone app, with real-time notifications and monitoring features. Priced at $139.99, it offers convenience and peace of mind for pet owners. For more information, visit petlibro.com.

Fable Pets Signature Crate, Magic Leash, and The Puffin Game

Salas highlighted the Fable Pets Signature Crate, a stylish and functional den-like environment for pets. Made with premium materials, this crate seamlessly blends into any home decor. Additionally, he showcased the Magic Leash, a versatile hands-free leash that allows pet owners to walk their dogs with ease. For pets with anxiety or excess energy, Salas recommended The Puffin Game by Fable Pets. This innovative toy provides mental and physical stimulation, mimicking the experience of hunting prey. With its patented design, it holds over one and a half cups of dry food, providing pets with a satisfying mealtime experience. For more information, visit fablepets.com.

Fresh Patch: Real Grass Subscription Service

Addressing the needs of pet owners in small apartments or areas without outdoor space, Salas introduced Fresh Patch, a subscription service that delivers real grass to your doorstep. Ideal for potty training or rainy days, Fresh Patch offers a convenient solution for pet parents. For more information, visit freshpatch.com.

Petco: Your One-Stop Pet Supply Destination

Lastly, Salas recommended Petco as the ultimate destination for pet supplies, treats, and accessories. With a wide range of products catering to every pet need, Petco ensures that pets are well taken care of and pampered. For more information, visit petco.com.

With these innovative gadgets and accessories, pet owners can elevate their pet parenting game and provide their furry friends with the love and care they deserve. From interactive toys to stylish crates, these products offer convenience, entertainment, and comfort for both pets and their owners. To learn more about these must-have items, follow Jon Salas on Instagram at @hellojonsalas or visit his website at hellojonsalas.com.