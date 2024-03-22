Elevate Your Spring Gatherings with Refreshing Cocktails: Tips from Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring blooms and warmer weather beckons, it's the perfect time to gather with loved ones and savor delightful cocktails that celebrate the season's flavors. Drink expert Theo Rutherford from Deutsche Family Wine and Spirits joined Inside South Florida to share some inspiring tips to elevate your springtime festivities.

Embracing Spring Flavors with Simple Sophistication

Theo kicks off by highlighting the abundance of spring produce and herbs, suggesting that simplicity paired with a touch of elegance is the key to celebrating the changing of the seasons. He recommends utilizing items from your freezer to craft effortless yet elevated cocktails that dazzle the palate.

Freezer Inspiration for Elevated Libations

Delving into freezer-inspired concoctions, Theo suggests infusing classic Highballs with a twist by incorporating citrus peels into ice cubes for a burst of flavor. He encourages hosts to prepare batched cocktails in advance, allowing guests to effortlessly enjoy their drinks without constant trips indoors.

Top Tips for Effortless Spring Entertaining

For seamless spring entertaining, Theo advocates for freezer-door cocktails like a refreshing White Negroni using Grey Whale Gin, which not only simplifies serving but also supports ocean conservation efforts. Batched cocktails, such as a vibrant Bowl of Rye, promise maximum flavor impact with minimal effort, enabling hosts to spend more time mingling with guests.

Quick and Easy Drinks to Savor

Among Theo's favorite spring libations is a twist on the classic Tommy's Margarita infused with fresh jalapenos for a spicy kick. He encourages experimentation with various ingredients like herbs, tropical fruits, and spices, urging hosts to have fun and get creative with their cocktail creations.

Where to Find More Inspiration

For those seeking further inspiration and information on crafting delightful cocktails, Theo directs enthusiasts to visit DeutschFamily.com, where a wealth of resources awaits.

