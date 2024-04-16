Elevate Your Spring Wardrobe with Milly Almodovar's Fashion Tips and Stitch Fix Essentials

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Stitch Fix. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As the weather warms up and springtime approaches, fashion and lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar is here to share her top wardrobe staples and rainy day outfit ideas to keep you stylish and prepared for any weather, courtesy of Stitch Fix.

Milly emphasizes the importance of versatile pieces that can adapt to the ever-changing spring weather. She recommends investing in classic staples like a trench coat, perfect for staying stylish, dry, and warm regardless of the forecast. Layering is also key, with denim jackets serving as the perfect lightweight option to throw over a sweater for those unpredictable temperature changes. Pair these staples with flowy midi skirts or wide-leg pants for effortlessly chic looks that will boost your confidence rain or shine.

When it comes to rainy day essentials, Milly suggests opting for materials that repel water, such as polyester or nylon trenches. These outer layers can be seamlessly paired with timeless button-downs or trousers for a polished yet practical ensemble. For footwear, Milly recommends chunky sneakers or lug sole boots, providing both style and functionality without compromising on comfort.

To keep your wardrobe updated and refreshed, Milly advises working with a personal stylist from Stitch Fix. Their convenient styling service curates five curated pieces tailored to your style, size, and budget, allowing you to try them on in the comfort of your own home. Plus, with free shipping and returns and no subscription required, Stitch Fix offers a hassle-free shopping experience for men, women, and children alike.

For those looking to elevate their spring wardrobe with confidence, Milly Almodovar and Stitch Fix have you covered. Visit StitchFix.com for more information on how to get started and embrace the season in style.