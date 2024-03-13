Elevate Your St. Patrick's Day Gathering with DoorDash

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, many of us are gearing up for festive gatherings with loved ones. But planning and hosting a party can be overwhelming, especially when you want to enjoy the holiday yourself. Chef Aaron McCargo, Jr. joined Inside South Florida to share game-changing tips on how on-demand delivery apps like DoorDash can elevate your St. Patrick's Day celebration, making it stress-free and enjoyable for all.

Simplify Traditional Irish Fare

Traditional Irish dishes like corned beef, pastrami, and stews can be time-consuming to prepare. Chef Aaron suggests using DoorDash to order these specialty items from your favorite local restaurants or bakeries. Whether it's Irish soda bread, pastries, or specialty meats, DoorDash delivers right to your door, saving you time and effort in the kitchen.

Explore Diverse Offerings

While DoorDash is known for restaurant delivery, it offers much more than just food delivery. From grocery items to party supplies, DoorDash has you covered. Chef Aaron recommends exploring the app's diverse offerings, including alcohol delivery. With special discounts available during the St. Patrick's Day season, you can order liquor, mixers, and even festive decorations with ease.

Take Advantage of Double Dash

One of DoorDash's hidden gems is the Double Dash feature, which allows you to add additional items to your order with no extra delivery fee. Forgot to pick up ice cream or party favors? No problem. Simply go back into the app and add them to your existing order. DoorDash will deliver everything to your doorstep, hassle-free.

Save Time and Money

By using DoorDash for your St. Patrick's Day gathering, you'll save both time and money. Skip the trip to multiple stores and let DoorDash handle the delivery. With exclusive discounts and promotions available, you can enjoy savings on food, drinks, and party essentials, leaving you more time to relax and celebrate.

Get Ready to Party

With DoorDash's convenient delivery services and wide range of offerings, hosting a St. Patrick's Day gathering has never been easier. Whether you're planning a small get-together or a larger celebration, DoorDash ensures that you have everything you need to make the day memorable.

To learn more about DoorDash and take advantage of special St. Patrick's Day offers, visit DoorDash.com or download the DoorDash app today. Cheers to a stress-free and festive St. Patrick's Day celebration with DoorDash!

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by DoorDash.