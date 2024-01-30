Elevate Your Tofu Game: The Concerned Cook's Flavorful Oven-Baked Tofu Recipe

Aymara Lucero, popularly known as The Concerned Cook, takes the mystery out of preparing tofu in a recent cooking demonstration, showcasing a simple yet delicious oven-baked tofu recipe featuring everything bagel seasoning.

In her tutorial, Aymara addresses the common hesitation people have about cooking tofu, considering it a "blank slate" that readily absorbs flavors. She encourages marinating tofu overnight with options like soy sauce or hot sauce to infuse it with rich tastes.

Tofu isn't exclusive to vegans; it's a versatile addition for those seeking variety in high-protein diets. Aymara highlights its suitability as a snack or main dish, offering a break from more common protein sources like seafood or chicken.

The Concerned Cook introduces a clever hack using everything bagel seasoning, a blend incorporating garlic, salt, onions, and other spices. This seasoning adds a delightful depth to the tofu, making it appealing even to those less familiar with experimenting with flavors.

For cooking, Aymara suggests using an air fryer with or without oil spray, resulting in a soft interior and a slightly crispy exterior. The outcome is a protein-rich tofu that can be enjoyed as nuggets, added to salads, or served as a main meal alongside vegetables.

This straightforward yet tasty tofu recipe offers a healthy and easy option for an afternoon snack or a well-rounded main course.

For more culinary inspiration and information, visit ConcernedCook.com.