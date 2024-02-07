Elevate Your Valentine's Day: Unique Gifting Ideas with Lifestyle Expert Yesi de Avila

Lifestyle Expert Yesi de Avila recently graced Inside South Florida with a plethora of inspired gifting ideas for Valentine's Day, offering both timeless classics and innovative selections.

For those seeking timeless gestures of affection, Yesi recommends the classic allure of long-stemmed red roses. " “Roses are the MVP of the flower world, and this is the ultimate elegance bouquet. It features 24 to 48 stems of pink and red roses and it's crafted and delivered by a local florist,” shared Yesi. It's not just for romantic partners; it's also perfect for celebrating Galentine’s with your besties. For more details, visit 1800Flowers.com.

In the realm of indulgence, Yesi suggests exploring a modern twist on the classic Valentine's Day chocolates with the exquisite collection from Mariebelle New York. "This collection seamlessly blends the richness of classic styles with the contemporary," emphasized Yesi. Find out more at Mariebelle.com.

In the spirit of celebrating friendships on Galentine's Day, Yesi recommends pampering your besties with the gift of beauty through Redken Gloss Treatment, designed to add incredible shine to hair while maintaining a healthy pH for up to 32 washes. Discover more at ULTA.com.

For a touch of glamour, Yesi extols the virtues of Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Icon lipstick collection, boasting Hollywood reds and pinks to complement any Valentine's Day look. Available for $35 at CharlotteTilbury.com.

And for those cozy Valentine's Day evenings, Yesi suggests indulging in the Queen of Hearts PJs Set from Olive and Cocoa. “They're made of 100% Cotton set includes the long sleeve buttoned front shirt and full length pants,” shared Yesi. Grab yours for $164 at OliveandCocoa.com.

For further insights and inspiration, follow Yesi on Instagram @YesiStyleMedia or visit Yesi.Style.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Yesi Style.