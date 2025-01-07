Elevating Confidence at the Inside-Out School of Etiquette

Jackie Vernon-Thompson, the founder of Inside-Out School of Etiquette, graced Inside South Florida with insights into the art of poise, confidence, and transformation. Her journey is nothing short of divine inspiration, and her passion for teaching etiquette shines through in every story she shares.

Jackie revealed that her journey began when the Holy Spirit called her to create an etiquette school. “It wasn’t my dream or goal,” she shared. “The Holy Spirit spoke to me and said, ‘I want you to create an etiquette school and etiquette DVDs.’”

After sharing the vision with her husband, they began this life-changing endeavor, trusting in divine guidance every step of the way.

Jackie emphasized the role of confidence and self-esteem in personal transformation. “Eighty percent of the time, it’s about confidence; sixty percent, self-esteem,” she explained.

Her workshops use positive affirmations like "Great job" and "I’m so proud of you" to help students develop poise and self-assurance. She takes pride in seeing the remarkable changes in her students by the end of her classes.

Jackie offered a practical demonstration for better posture and walking with confidence:



: Align your ears with your shoulders. Roll your shoulders back and drop them for a natural, upright position. Walking Tip: Walk with feet pointing forward, not angled outward. You don’t need to walk like a runway model, but keep your steps steady and forward-facing.

Jackie’s book, aptly titled Transformative Etiquette, serves as a guide to refining oneself for personal and professional success. “It’s about changing you for the better,” she said. “Have an open mindset and embrace the protocols—it will only make you a more refined individual.”

For those looking to take their first steps toward transformation, her book and school offer life-changing resources. For more information, visit FromTheInsideOutSOE.com.