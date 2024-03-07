Elevating Your Nutrition: Timely Tips for National Nutrition Month

As March unfolds with Women's Month and National Nutrition Month, the focus shifts towards fostering healthier food choices and habits. Inside South Florida welcomed registered dietitian Mia Syn to share insightful tips on enhancing nutrition. Mia's expertise shed light on supplementing essential nutrients, incorporating protein-rich meals, and simplifying fruit and vegetable consumption.

Essential Nutrient Intake Made Easy:

Mia introduced Nature Made's Advanced Multivitamin Gummies as a convenient solution to bridge dietary gaps. With 20 essential nutrients, including magnesium, calcium, and vitamins A through E, these gummies offer an effective and delicious way to ensure optimal nutrition. Available in various formulations for men, women, and adults, they provide a simple means to meet daily nutrient requirements. For more information, visit NatureMade.com.

Protein-Packed Delights:

In light of Lent and Easter, Mia emphasized the nutritional benefits of incorporating salmon into one's diet. Rich in omega-3 fatty acids crucial for brain and heart health, Mowi Atlantic Farmed Salmon stands out for its freshness and quality. Available in diverse sizes and flavors, including sweet bourbon and Tuscan herb, it offers a delectable protein source suitable for various culinary preferences. For more information, visit MowiSalmon.us.

Convenient Fruit and Vegetable Options:

Addressing the challenge of consuming fruits and vegetables, Mia highlighted Birds Eye's Steamed Fresh Vegetables as a hassle-free solution. Prepped and frozen at peak ripeness, these vegetables retain their nutrients and require minimal effort to prepare. Additionally, Daily Harvest offers a diverse range of plant-based options, from smoothies to harvest bowls, crafted with over 200 wholesome ingredients, free from gluten, dairy, GMOs, and artificial additives. For more information, visit BirdsEye.com.

Accessing More Information:

For those seeking further guidance on nutrition and wellness, Mia directs them to her website, NutritionByMia.com. Here, individuals can explore additional resources and insights to support their journey towards improved nutrition and overall well-being.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by D S Simon Media.