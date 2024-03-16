Embrace Spring with These Essential Lifestyle Picks

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As spring approaches, it's time to refresh your lifestyle with essential products and services that elevate your comfort, cleanliness, and relaxation. Join lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio as she shares her top picks to welcome the new season with style and convenience.

Luxe Loungewear from Macy's:

Macy's introduces its second private label collection, State of Day, featuring Luxe loungewear designed to make women feel relaxed and comfortable at home. With soft fabrics and calming colors, these versatile pieces are perfect for layering and restoring a sense of peace. Plus, Macy's Dateline offers relaxation rooms where you can shop and unwind while enjoying expert beauty services and consultations. To find the new luxury beauty experience, visit Macy’s in Dadeland Mall.

On-Demand Beauty Services with Glamsquad:

Glamsquad delivers white-glove beauty services, including blowouts, hairstyling, makeup, manicures, and pedicures, directly to your home, office, or hotel. Whether it's for a special occasion or a quick pick-me-up, Glamsquad ensures you look and feel your best. Use the code "InsideSoFlo" for $25 off your next appointment and enjoy personalized beauty treatments all year round. Download the app or visit glamsquad.com/book.

Spring Cleaning Essentials from Lysol:

Kick off the spring season with Lysol's disinfecting wipes and all-purpose cleaner, designed to clean and disinfect hard surfaces while eliminating 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. With refreshing scents like coconut water and sea minerals, these products make spring cleaning a breeze. Don't forget to sanitize frequently touched items like smartphones, remote controls, and kitchen sinks to maintain a germ-free environment. For more information, visit Lysol.com.

Affordable Vacation Rentals with RedWeek:

Start planning your spring getaway with RedWeek, the ultimate vacation rental platform offering access to resorts worldwide. Whether you prefer beach destinations, theme parks, city escapes, or ski resorts, RedWeek has a variety of accommodations to suit your travel style. Enjoy spacious rentals with full kitchens and resort-like amenities while saving hundreds compared to traditional hotel stays. For more information, visit RedWeek.com.

Embrace the arrival of spring with essential lifestyle picks that enhance your comfort, cleanliness, and relaxation. From luxe loungewear and on-demand beauty services to spring cleaning essentials and affordable vacation rentals, these products and services ensure you make the most of the new season. Get ready to welcome spring with style and convenience, courtesy of Kathy Buccio. For more information, visit kathybuccio.com.

This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kathy Buccio LLC.