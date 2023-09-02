Watch Now
Embracing community and growth! An inside look at the City of Lauderdale Lakes

Whenever we move to a new city, we want it to feel like home. We sat down with Lauderdale Lakes commissioners Tycie Causwell, Mark Spence and Sharon Thomas to learn how they prioritize community care and citizen engagement.

As commissioner Spence emphasized, “We like to engage with our community, so we do a lot of outreach to find out what their needs are”. The city motto is WE CARE and for this commissioners this is not just a slogan, but a guiding principle. Lauderdale Lakes excels in fostering community relationships, allowing residents not only to recognize their commissioners' faces but also engage in meaningful dialogues with them.

The city's strengths extend to education, community awareness, and diverse programs, including a vibrant senior community, unique Alzheimer's care services, and recreational activities for all ages.
Join us in celebrating a city where community, care, and opportunity converge!

For more information visit www.lauderdalelakes.org

