Embracing Spring Trends with Arielle Hixson: Wellness, Travel, and Health Awareness

As the winter chill begins to fade and the warmth of spring beckons, lifestyle expert Arielle Hixson graced the airwaves of Inside South Florida to share insights into the top trends to embrace this season. From wellness routines to travel tips and health awareness, Hixson offered a comprehensive guide to navigating the new season with style and mindfulness.

Prioritizing Oral Health:

At the forefront of spring wellness routines lies the importance of personal hygiene, particularly oral care. Hixson emphasized the significance of choosing the right toothpaste to protect against cavities and address gum health. She highlighted Crest ProHealth antibacterial Fluoride toothpaste, which provides up to 12 hours of protection, and Crest Gum Detoxify toothpaste, clinically proven to heal gums and prevent gum bleeding. These products, available at crest.com and retailers nationwide, offer a holistic approach to oral hygiene. For more information, visit Crest.com.

Savings for Spring Travel:

For those planning spring getaways, Hixson shared her top tip: strive for savings. She introduced RetailMeNot's Spring Savings Event, featuring exclusive deals and cashback offers on hotels, flights, fashion accessories, car rentals, and more. With brands like Expedia, Booking.com, Nike, IHG, and Target participating, the event promises significant savings for travelers. As an added bonus, participants can apply to be a RetailMeNot Ultimate Sunseeker for a chance to win an all-paid vacation to a mystery destination in partnership with Viator. For more information, visit RetailMeNot.com.

Health Awareness:

Amidst the excitement of spring, Hixson reminded viewers of the importance of health awareness, particularly during Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. She highlighted the alarming statistics surrounding colorectal cancer and stressed the significance of screening for early detection. Hixson introduced Everlywell's at-home FIT colon cancer screening test, offering a simple, non-invasive method for regular screening. Available for individuals aged 45 and older, this test detects hidden blood in the stool, a potential early sign of colorectal cancer. Throughout March, the Everlywell at-home FIT test is available at a 20% discount with the code FIT20 at everlywell.com.

