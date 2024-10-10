Emergency Preparedness with Cheryl Nelson and the Jackery 2000 v2 Solar Generator

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jackery. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Cheryl Nelson, a natural disaster preparedness expert, joined Inside South Florida to discuss the importance of having a reliable backup power source, especially in storm-prone South Florida. She introduced the Jackery 2000 v2 Solar Generator as an essential tool for maintaining power during emergencies.

Nelson highlighted the Jackery 2000 v2’s lightweight and compact design, weighing under 40 pounds, making it the lightest lithium-ion phosphate backup power system available. Unlike traditional gas or diesel generators, the Jackery operates quietly at under 30 decibels, requires no fuel, and produces no harmful emissions. With a plug-and-play setup, it eliminates the need for regular maintenance and refueling, making it a convenient and eco-friendly option.

The generator boasts 2200 watts of output power, enough to support essential household devices like refrigerators, Wi-Fi routers, and security systems. Its uninterruptible power supply feature switches to battery power within 20 milliseconds, ensuring continuous operation during power outages. Nelson explained that the Jackery can keep a refrigerator running for up to eight hours and smaller devices, such as laptops or electric wheelchairs, fully operational throughout an emergency.

Additionally, the Jackery 2000 v2 recharges quickly, going from zero to fully charged in just 1.3 hours. For those interested in renewable energy, it also offers solar panel compatibility, allowing users to harness solar power for both emergency preparedness and outdoor activities.

With a Prime Day deal available on Amazon, Nelson recommended that viewers consider investing in the Jackery 2000 v2 Solar Generator as a dependable solution to keep their families safe and connected. Viewers were encouraged to follow Nelson on social media at @cherylnelsontv, or visit her website, preparewithcher.com, for more emergency preparedness tips.