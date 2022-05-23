Emmy Award-Winning Journalist, Jennifer Bauer, is helping parents tackle difficult subject matters

There are certain subjects that are difficult for a parent to broach with their child. That is why Author, Jennifer Bauer, joined Inside South Florida to discuss how her books are a great tool to do just that.

“After 17 years in television, I decided to take a little bit of time off to spend with my kids,” says Bauer. “They are the inspiration for the books. I was spending a lot of time with them at home and doing a lot of reading, so I just saw a need.”

Her book, “Aubrey and Evan and the School Safety Drill” focuses on some of the tough realities kids face today when it comes to school security.

“We live in Parkland and my children were very little when the situation at Stoneman Douglas happened in 2018,” says Bauer. “All of these parents of kindergarteners were really upset and struggling with their kids starting school and dealing with lockdown drills and code red drills. I saw all of these parents who really had questions and no answers. So, I decided to put my reporter hat back on and do some digging.”

Despite the difficulties that come with talking to kids about tough subjects, Bauer knows it is always best for children to be informed about their safety and implores other parents to think about how much their words can affect their kids.

“I think as a parent, we're always struggling to find the right ways to say things,” says Bauer. “Kids are always looking at you with those wide eyes and you're like, ‘what I'm about to say right now is really going to impact them.’”

You can find her books on her website, SafetyFirstBooks.com, or on Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com