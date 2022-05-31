Emmy Award Winning Journalist, Susan Cingari, brings a new perspective to MMA fighting

MMA fighting is known as a male-dominated sport, but Journalist, Susan Cingari, has started to change that. She joined Inside South Florida to talk about how she continues to change and expand the way we view the sport.

Cingari found herself thrust into MMA reporting by chance when an Olympic wrestler she was going to interview was no longer available.

“At the very last minute, they decided not to do the interview with the actual interviewee. So, I asked the strength conditioning coach and he said I should do a story on MMA,” says Cingari. “I was fascinated by the sport. I really thought that it was interesting that the fighters hugged each other and were honored to have a true opponent to fight in the cage.”

For Cingari, it is the stories of the fighters that drives her to report on MMA.

“I think it's a matter of exploring something beyond fighting, There's a lot of fighters that do charity work or work within the community with troubled youth,” says Cingari. “It's what's going on behind the scenes, the preparation, the dedication, the passion, all the things they give up, just to be able to fight.”

Cingari’s Youtube channel, Bare Knuckle News, has close to 3.2 million views.

“I think what surprises me the most is the fact that I'm never bored with it. I mean, I've worked seven days a week for seven years doing this, and it's finally taken off. But I'm not bored with it,” says Cingari.

For more information, visit susancingari.com and check out her Youtube series, Bare Knuckle News.