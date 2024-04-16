Emmy Award-Winning Tech Journalist Jennifer Jolly Showcases Eco-Friendly Tech for Earth Day

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Gourvitz Communication. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Renowned tech journalist Jennifer Jolly recently joined Inside South Florida to discuss eco-friendly tech innovations in celebration of Earth Day, which falls on April 22nd. With a focus on sustainability, Jolly showcased a range of products designed to reduce environmental impact while offering practical solutions for everyday tasks.

One highlight of the discussion was the HP Envy x360, a versatile laptop and tablet hybrid crafted from recycled materials such as aluminum and ocean-bound plastics. Featuring AI technology and a vibrant touchscreen, this device exemplifies HP's commitment to sustainability while delivering top-notch performance.

For eco-conscious printing, Jolly recommended the HP Deskjet 2800e, made from 60% recycled plastic. Paired with HP's Instant Ink subscription, which recycles old cartridges and uses recycled materials for new ones, this printer offers seamless setup and enhanced connectivity, all while minimizing waste. For more information, visit HP.com.

In the realm of household products, Jolly introduced Tru Earth Eco-Strips, a revolutionary alternative to traditional laundry detergent. Each eco-strip, designed for 30 loads of laundry, prevents plastic waste and contributes to environmental conservation efforts. With over 37 million loads of laundry saved from landfills and oceans, Tru Earth Eco-Strips demonstrate the power of sustainable consumer choices.

For those seeking entertainment with a purpose, Jolly highlighted Garden Joy, an immersive mobile game that allows players to design virtual landscapes while learning about plants and trees. Partnering with One Tree Planted, Garden Joy pledges to plant a tree in the real world for every download of the game, empowering users to make a tangible impact on the environment.

Jolly introduced the Husqvarna Automower, an innovative robotic lawn mower that operates silently and efficiently, eliminating the need for gas and minimizing carbon emissions. With models available at a discounted price at husqvarna.com, the Husqvarna Automower offers a convenient and eco-friendly solution for lawn care.

As Earth Day approaches, Jennifer Jolly's insights serve as a reminder of the importance of incorporating sustainability into our daily lives through innovative technology. To explore these eco-friendly products and learn more about their features, visit Jolly's website at Techish.com and join the movement towards a greener future.