Emmy Nominated fashion designer LaSalle’s shares his secrets for his iconic designs

One of our favorite parts of award shows is watching our favorite stars walk down the red carpet in jaw-dropping outfits. The mind behind so many iconic looks, Emmy nominated fashion designer, LaSalle, has been in the industry for 15 years and has worked with countless celebrities such as Alicia Keys, Keke Palmer, and more. He joined the show to talk about what inspires him to design.

“I remember the first time I was riding my bicycle and going over to NewsStand and I remember seeing all these newspapers and all the fashion magazines.” Says LaSalle. “I bought it and I went home, locked myself in the room and read it cover to cover three or four times. And honestly from that day on I knew I wanted to do something in fashion that was my calling.”

Inspiration comes from all around for LaSalle, but most of the inspiration for his work comes from his clients. He sits down with his clients to talk about what they want in regards to their fashion look.

LaSalle says, “I want to make sure that they feel comfortable, I want that energy. I want them to feel it when they walk on the runway or if they're on stage or doing the music video it's important to make them feel good.”

One important belief LaSalle carries is the importance of style over fashion. While fashion trends can come and go, LaSalle says that style has longevity.

LaSalle says, “Fashion is really what makes you feel like you. [Fashion is] what really expresses what you are [but it] is something quick. Style is more important to me because when you have style you carry the fashion the way you should.”