Watch
Inside South Florida

Actions

Employers also unsure of what's to come as many head back to the office

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:49 PM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 17:49:32-04

As several people head back to work there's some uncertainty on what it'll look like in the office after being gone for so long. That's not just for employees either, here's a look at what employers are thinking about when heading back.

Chief of Innovation Marketing at DailyPay, Jeanniey Walden, says the company is predicting that companies will be hiring nonstop in the coming months.

"Not only are companies looking to hire new staff, they're also going to have to replace some of the existing staff that they have," she says.

To help workers and companies prepare for this, Walden says to decide what you believe is most important in an employee or employer so you know exactly what you're looking for. Employers should also look to automate everything that can be automated so employees can fill fulfilling roles rather than filing paperwork. This can include onboarding programs and clocking in and out.

Fastfood and hotels are expected to be hiring the most, following with call centers and customer service representative roles.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

10:49 AM, Jul 26, 2019

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com

Trusted Advisors