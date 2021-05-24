Employers also unsure of what's to come as many head back to the office

As several people head back to work there's some uncertainty on what it'll look like in the office after being gone for so long. That's not just for employees either, here's a look at what employers are thinking about when heading back.

Chief of Innovation Marketing at DailyPay, Jeanniey Walden, says the company is predicting that companies will be hiring nonstop in the coming months.

"Not only are companies looking to hire new staff, they're also going to have to replace some of the existing staff that they have," she says.

To help workers and companies prepare for this, Walden says to decide what you believe is most important in an employee or employer so you know exactly what you're looking for. Employers should also look to automate everything that can be automated so employees can fill fulfilling roles rather than filing paperwork. This can include onboarding programs and clocking in and out.

Fastfood and hotels are expected to be hiring the most, following with call centers and customer service representative roles.