Empower Your Health and Wellness Journey with Tessa Arnold and Snapback Energy

In a recent interview with Inside South Florida, Tessa Arnold, founder of A Balance of You Co. and co-founder of SnapBack Energy, shared insights into the holistic approach to health and wellness. Tessa introduced the concept of Ayurveda, an ancient body of knowledge dating back 5000 years, which focuses on living a balanced and fulfilled lifestyle. She highlighted the six pillars of health derived from Ayurveda, including movement, nutrition, sleep, and emotional well-being.

Tessa discussed the coaching services offered by A Balance of You Co., emphasizing the growing demand for mental well-being and self-reflection, especially in the wake of the pandemic. Through personalized coaching, Tessa and her team guide individuals in taking agency over their lives, empowering them to make positive changes and achieve holistic wellness.

SnapBack Energy, a supplement co-created by Tessa and her team, was introduced as a two-step approach to a balanced life. This supplement, available in grape and orange flavors, provides full-body support with a focus on liver health. Tessa emphasized the importance of liver support, as the liver plays a vital role in over 500 bodily functions, including metabolism and immune system support.

For those interested in learning more about Ayurveda, personalized coaching, or SnapBack Energy, Tessa directed listeners to visit A Balance of You Co.'s website (BalanceOfYou.com) for coaching services and SnapBack Energy's website (SnapBackEnergy.com) to explore their range of supplements. Both platforms offer valuable resources and information to support individuals on their health and wellness journey.