Empowering Diversity and Inclusion Through "Diversity Matters"

In a recent interview on Inside South Florida, Dr. Luisa Montoya, CEO and founder of Diversity Matters, discussed her mission to bridge the equity gap and promote inclusion in the business world. With a background in corporate banking and a passion for uplifting underrepresented voices, Montoya shared insights into the inspiration behind her organization and its impactful work.

At Diversity Matters, Montoya's primary focus is on eliminating the equity gap by partnering with large corporations to provide training and development for diversity, equity, and inclusion. Additionally, the organization offers support to minority business owners, addressing challenges such as limited access to federal contracts. Montoya emphasized the importance of tailored assistance, including help with capability statements, marketing, and identifying available government contracts.

Montoya's journey from corporate banking to founding Diversity Matters was driven by a desire to address the systemic barriers faced by minority business owners. Reflecting on her experiences reading RFPs (Request for Proposals), Montoya recognized the need for support and guidance for minority entrepreneurs navigating complex processes. Motivated by a sense of responsibility and a desire to give back to her community, Montoya took a leap of faith to establish Diversity Matters.

Montoya highlighted two particularly impactful interactions—one with the Colorado Secretary of State's office, which provided a grant to support Diversity Matters' initiatives, and another with individual entrepreneurs who benefited from the organization's assistance. These interactions underscored the importance of believing in oneself and taking risks to effect meaningful change.

As Diversity Matters approaches its two-year anniversary, Montoya envisions expanding the organization's reach both domestically and internationally. Plans include investing in other businesses, particularly in areas like marketing, and exploring opportunities to support entrepreneurs from other countries seeking to invest in the US market.

For those interested in learning more about Diversity Matters and its initiatives, Montoya directed them to the organization's website, ThePowerOfInclusionMatters.com.