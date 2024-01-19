Empowering Gym Beginners: Overcoming Intimidation and Building Confidence

Heather Frey, founder of SmashFit, recently joined Inside South Florida to share empowering tips on navigating the gym and overcoming intimidation for those new to fitness.

“The only way to that strong body is to push through the discomfort and move through your new,” says Frey.

Frey's advice includes familiarizing oneself with the gym's organization and the available equipment. Understanding the layout and functionalities of different sections can help newcomers feel more confident in their surroundings.

She encourages individuals not to be afraid of asking for help, whether from gym staff or fellow exercisers. “Don't worry what people think. People are happy to help. Everyone who knows what they're doing didn’t. They were new, just like you. They understand,” she says.

For beginners, Frey recommends keeping things simple. Aim for four gym days a week and alternate between upper and lower body exercises. This approach allows muscles to rest and repair, crucial for progress.

It's essential to stick with the discomfort, as the health and body you aspire to achieve lie on the other side. Perseverance is the key to unlocking your fitness potential.

For more information, visit SmashFit.com or connect with Heather Frey on Instagram @HeatherSmashFit.