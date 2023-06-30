Empowering LGBTQ+ health access in South Florida

Empowering the LGBTQ+ community with vital healthcare and mental health services, SunServe's CEO Tony Lima joins us to unveil the transformative work of SunServe, dedicated to serving the disadvantaged and marginalized individuals in our community.

“SunServe is the only organization in South Florida that focuses on mental health care, and everything that surrounds mental health care, which means housing, substance use disorder, we have a youth center, we have a senior center, we help our transgender family with everything from name changes to legal support and now as affiliates of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, we also have the ability to send people for direct medical health care and within our black and brown communities, and the most disadvantaged in our community, that also includes our youth, we need all the help that we can get,” says Lima.

For more information, visit SunServe.org and Social Media.